Pictures: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith bat simultaneously against same bowlers during Australia's net sessions

Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith took batting in the nets to the next level ahead of the second Test against India, which gets underway on Friday, February 17, in Delhi. The prolific pair faced the same bowlers at the same time in the net session and batted together in bizarre fashion.

Cricbuzz's correspondent Bharat Sundaresan posted pics of Australia's training sessions ahead of the decisive game at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The right-handed batters faced both spinners and pacers alike as they prepared to bounce back after a drubbing in the first Test in Nagpur.

Labuschagne and Smith have arguably been Australia's heaviest run-scorers since they joined hands in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Manchester four years ago. The duo have added over 2000 runs combined in Test cricket. Their highest partnership of 251 came against the West Indies in Perth in the recently concluded home summer as both scored centuries, culminating in a 164-run victory for the hosts.

The duo were Australia's highest scorers in both innings in the first Test.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were Australia's best batters in their heavy defeat in Nagpur

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs. (Credits: Getty)

The two right-handers showed genuine stomach for a fight with their 82-run partnership in the first innings after Usman Khawaja and David Warner perished cheaply. Labuschagne also top-scored with 49, but the tourists batting line-up hardly had anything to show for. Hence, the pressure on Smith and Labuschagne has magnified ahead of the Delhi showdown.

The silver lining for the number one Test side was debutant Todd Murphy, who claimed seven wickets and comprehensively outbowled the likes of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. The 22-year-old off-spinner dismissed KL Rahul for his maiden international scalp and removed KS Bharat to complete his fifer.

After electing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 177 and later conceded a 223-run lead despite Murphy's seven-for. They were then bundled out for 91 to lose the game by an innings and 132 runs. A win or a draw would send Pat Cummins and Co. to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

