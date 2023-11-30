[Pictures] “Shaadi to ho gai, but dekh lo bhula nahi” – Imam-ul-Haq shares photos with Babar Azam

Pakistan opener Imam-u-Haq has shared adorable photos with his former captain Babar Azam ahead of the Test series in Australia. The left-handed batter pointed out that he did not forget his teammates and friends after his wedding.

Azam and Imam were recently seen in action at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The duo share a brilliant camaraderie on and off the field. However, questions were raised when the Azam-led side dropped Imam for his poor form after six games in the 50-over showpiece event.

On Thursday, November 30, Imam shared a picture with Babar Azam and captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Shaadi to ho gai, but dekh lo bhula nahi mein (The marriage (ceremony) is over but I have not forgotten you.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Imam-ul-Haq tied the knot with his girlfriend Anmol Mehmood on Saturday, November 25. As per reports, Anmol is a medical student.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Imam captioned the post:

“Today, we’ve not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend but also found my forever home in your heart."

"Forever grateful for a love that feels like a friendship and a friendship that is our greatest blessing," he added. "This journey is uniquely ours, a beautiful symphony of love, laughter, and endless dreams, In Sha Allah. Keep us in your prayers."

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam named in Pakistan's squad for Test series in Australia

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have been named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia.

Imam enjoys a good record against Australia, scoring 496 runs in five Tests at an average of 55.11, comprising two centuries and as many fifties. Babar, meanwhile, has managed 799 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 44.39, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

The opening Test will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Perth, starting from December 14.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.