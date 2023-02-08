"Playing them in Australia is a much different matter" - Marnus Labuschagne on facing Team India's spin twins 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has opened up about facing the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in subcontinent conditions. The No.1-ranked Test batter was not part of the Aussie side that last toured India and has only faced the spin twins in Australian conditions.

Labuschagne largely fended off the spin threat in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, albeit losing his wicket thrice to spinners.

He also fared well during Australia's tour of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2022, but the quality of pitches and spinners is a notch tougher on Indian soil.

Noting that facing Ashwin and Jadeja in the conditions that suit them will be a whole different matter, Labuschagne said in an interview with Cricbuzz:

"Jadeja is a fabulous bowler and when conditions suit him, he becomes extremely good. But once again, I've never faced either of them in these conditions. So, we're going to have to find out."

Labuschagne continued:

Playing them in Australia is a much different matter. You can play back a little bit easier, the ball doesn't slide as quick off the wicket, it gets more bounce, so you've always got a bit more time. It's going to be great."

Jadeja is set to play his first international fixture since August 2022. He featured in a Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra and claimed seven wickets in the second innings, proving that his fitness and form are both intact following the lengthy injury layoff.

"Sometimes you just have to be brave here if we are to win this series" - Marnus Labuschagne open to reverse-sweeping against spinners

Sweeping and reverse-sweeping are some of the proactive measures that visiting batters have taken to negate the spin bowling threat in India.

If executed to perfection, the tactic is a promising one and something that could be on show in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

Admitting that reverse sweeping comes in handy when you want the bowler to set the field according to your wishes, Labushcagne said:

"It's again about manipulating the field right and trying to give yourself easier scoring options. That's what the game is all about. That's what the whole chess game is about. Sometimes you just have to be brave here if we are to win this series and take the game on."

Elaborating further on the importance of manipulating the field, the star Aussie batter added:

"That's the ultimate chess game of this series. It's going to how do you manipulate where you want the field and where Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar want the field. And the team that wins that battle is going to evidently win the series."

Labuschagne will get the opportunity to face Ashwin and Jadeja on Indian soil for the first time in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test will start in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

