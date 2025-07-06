Prasidh Krishna removes Chris Woakes to claim his first wicket as England go 7 down on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Jul 06, 2025 21:00 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Prasidh Krishna removes Chris Woakes for 7 (Source: Getty)

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna removed Chris Woakes to claim his first wicket of the match on Day 5 (Sunday, July 6) of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Ad

The breakthrough came off the very first delivery of the 53rd over in England’s second innings. Prasidh bowled a short ball outside off, which Woakes attempted to pull.

However, he only managed a thick top edge that ballooned straight up. Mohammed Siraj positioned himself under it at mid-wicket and completed a simple catch, celebrating with arms outstretched in joy.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old departed for seven off 32 balls, including a boundary. His wicket left England in deep trouble at 199/7 after 52.1 overs, still needing 409 runs with 43.5 overs remaining in the day.

India on the verge of victory, just 3 wickets away from leveling the series

India set England a daunting target of 608 in the fourth innings, and the hosts faltered early. Zak Crawley (0), Ben Duckett (25), and Joe Root (6) fell cheaply, leaving England reeling at 72/3 at stumps on Day 4, with Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15) unbeaten at the crease.

Ad

Rain delayed the start of Day 5 by 100 minutes, but India wasted no time once play resumed. Akash Deep provided the first breakthrough of the day by dismissing Pope for his overnight score of 24, and soon followed it up by removing Brook for 23, reducing England to 83/5 in no time.

Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith staged a brief recovery, adding 70 runs off 115 balls for the sixth wicket. Washington Sundar broke the stand, removing Stokes for 33. Prasidh Krishna then claimed his first wicket of the match by dismissing Chris Woakes, pushing England further into trouble.

At the time of writing, England were 211/7 after 55 overs, still needing 397 runs with 41 overs left in the day. India are just three wickets away from sealing a win and leveling the series 1-1, while Smith (76) and Brydon Carse (5) hold the fort.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications