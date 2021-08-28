"Pressure on Pujara taking him towards VVS Laxman of 2001 Kolkata" - Danish Kaneria backs India to grind it out on Day 4

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara following his resurgent outing on Day 3 of the third Test. The No.3 batsman walked in to bat right at the start of the second session after KL Rahul's departure.

Instead of a passive approach, Pujara took the game to the bowlers and helped India reduce the lead. He remained unbeaten at the end of the day having found a new partner in the form of Virat Kohli in the third session.

Pujara first stitched up a crucial 82-run partnership with Rohit Sharma before partnering with the Indian skipper to put on 99 runs for the third wicket until stumps.

Kaneria noted how Pujara had come into the match under pressure given his lack of runs over the course of the year. He reckons Pujara has used the pressure to his benefit and might be on his way to playing in a clinic like VVS Laxman did against Australia in Kolkata.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Pujara, who now feels that if he doesn't score, he might never represent India again, this pressure is taking him towards VVS Laxman, I'm talking about 2001. He scored 91 on Day 3, could not get his hundred before stumps. I'm hoping he gets to his century on Day 4."

Virat Kohli looks in superb touch: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria acknowledged the show Virat Kohli put on as well and feels that he is in good touch. Kohli notched his highest score on the ongoing tour and remains unbeaten on 45 having played close to a hundred deliveries.

Kaneria added:

"Virat Kohli is looking in superb touch, came in with determination. He is still at the wicket, scoring runs well but he has to stay on for a long period of time."

Kaneria also noted that Rohit Sharma was unlucky to have been dismissed in such fashion. The opening batsman was undone by the umpire's call and had to walk back to the pavilion after getting a second fifty in the series under his belt.

India will begin the day on 215-2. They still trail by 139 runs with two days of play remaining at Headingley, Leeds.

