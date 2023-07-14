Prithvi Shaw can get back to his best "if he wants to do it enough": Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting believes Prithvi Shaw can still get back to his best if he applies himself properly. The former Australia captain was speaking about current young Indian stars to watch out for and said Shaw was in the same category two years ago.

Shaw only got better till 2021 after his breakthrough year in 2018. He recovered from a doping offense ban in 2019 and was performing well in the IPL and domestic cricket. But a failed fitness test in 2022 and the ongoing selfie row plus his worst-ever IPL season in 2023 sent him down the pecking order.

"If I wind the clock back a couple of years, I'd put Prithvi Shaw into that category as well," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

"I still think he's capable of getting back to that sort of, you know, if he wants to do it enough, I'm sure he can get back up there because talent-wise there's no doubt in the talent he's got."

The 23-year-old recently reflected on his non-selection during good form and the IPL struggles, saying he's working on "taking a step back and then going forward".

While Shaw struggled, another prodigious Mumbaikar, Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08, striking at 163.61. This, alongside consistent performances on the domestic circuit, got him a maiden call-up for the West Indies tour.

"I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special," Ponting said. "He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight. Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent."

Jaiswal hit an assured century on his Test debut, becoming only the third opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw (who did it against the same opponent at home in 2018) and the 17th Indian overall to do so.

The Delhi Capitals coach also named Ruturaj Gaikwad as a contender to be a "very serious" Test all-format player soon.

"For some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him" - Ricky Ponting on Sarfaraz Khan

Ponting also said he feels sorry for a third Mumbaikar, Sarfaraz Khan, who wasn't picked for the West Indies tour despite his consistent performances in first-class cricket.

"The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan," he said. "The fact that he hasn't got a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s I think in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him."

Sarfaraz hasn't helped his case since his snub, scoring 0 and 6 in West Zone's Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone.