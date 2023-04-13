Prithvi Shaw & 10 others issued notice regarding Sapna Gill selfie controversy

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice against 11 people, including Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer Sapna Gill's plea regarding the infamous selfie row.

The star cricketer alleged that Gill attacked him and his companions after he denied her a selfie at a club in Mumbai in February. A video of the brawl went viral on social media, with Shaw captured holding a baseball bat.

Prithvi Shaw filed a complaint against Gill at the Oshiwara police station, which led to the latter's arrest. However, she was soon granted bail.

Sapna Gill has now moved to the high court to get the FIR dropped, which was filed against her by the DC batter.

As reported by Live Law, Sapna Gill's lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan, has claimed that Prithvi Shaw's motive to file an FIR was only to escape the molestation charges levied against him. He also urged the court to ask the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the bar where the incident took place.

It is worth mentioning that a case was registered against Gill on charges of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation. Earlier this month, the Bhojpuri actress filed a criminal complaint against Shaw and his friend Surendra Yadav, alleging that the 23-year-old cricketer molested her.

Prithvi Shaw's struggle with the bat continues in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw has so far failed to live up to expectations with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2023. He had a good domestic season ahead of the cash-rich league and was expected to do the bulk of the scoring in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant.

The right-handed batter has scored just 34 runs from four outings at a dismal average of 8.50. It remains to be seen if he manages to stage a turnaround in the remaining games of the season,

Delhi have had a disastrous start to their campaign, suffering four losses on the trot. They are yet to get off the mark on the points table and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #CSKvsRR #CricketTwitter Rajasthan Royals claims the top spot after a close win against CSK 🤝 Rajasthan Royals claims the top spot after a close win against CSK 🤝#IPL2023 #CSKvsRR #CricketTwitter https://t.co/15hFQuI6UX

The David Warner-led side will next be seen in action when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an afternoon fixture at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Poll : 0 votes