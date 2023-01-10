"Prithvi Shaw deserves to play World Cup"- Fans heap praise on the youngster after his sensational double century in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw once again proved his credentials as one of the best young batters in the country with a magnificent knock in the ongoing Ranji trophy. In the Elite Group B match against Assam, Shaw notched up a counter-attacking double-century on Tuesday, January 10, to take Mumbai to 397/2 on stumps on Day 1.
Assam skipper Gokul Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. By the end of the day, Gokul must have regretted that decision as Mumbai piled on runs at a brisk rate throughout the day.
Prithvi Shaw stole the show with his exquisite strokeplay as he smashed bowlers all over the park en route to his second double-hundred in first-class cricket. His unbeaten knock of 240 was studded with 33 fours and a solitary six. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (73*) played a supporting role with a fluent half-century.
"The selectors, the coaches, and the management should try to get Prithvi Shaw on the right track" - Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently urged the selectors and Team India management to have clear communication with a youngster like Prithvi Shaw and try to guide him in the right direction.
Scrutinizing the situation surrounding Shaw's repeated non-selection in the Indian squad across formats over the past year, Gambhir said on Star sports:
"What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like a Prithvi Shaw, on the right track."
He added:
"That is one of the jobs of the management is. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman should have a word with him and show him the clarity and probably keep him around the group."
