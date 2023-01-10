"Prithvi Shaw deserves to play World Cup"- Fans heap praise on the youngster after his sensational double century in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw once again proved his credentials as one of the best young batters in the country with a magnificent knock in the ongoing Ranji trophy. In the Elite Group B match against Assam, Shaw notched up a counter-attacking double-century on Tuesday, January 10, to take Mumbai to 397/2 on stumps on Day 1.

Assam skipper Gokul Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. By the end of the day, Gokul must have regretted that decision as Mumbai piled on runs at a brisk rate throughout the day.

Prithvi Shaw stole the show with his exquisite strokeplay as he smashed bowlers all over the park en route to his second double-hundred in first-class cricket. His unbeaten knock of 240 was studded with 33 fours and a solitary six. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (73*) played a supporting role with a fluent half-century.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness a majestic knock from Shaw and opined that he deserves to represent the Indian national team across formats this year. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

Double hundred for Prithvi Shaw from just 235 balls in Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw remains unbeaten on 240 in just 283 balls on Day 1 Stumps in Guwahati.

What an innings by Shaw!



What an innings by Shaw! Prithvi Shaw remains unbeaten on 240 in just 283 balls on Day 1 Stumps in Guwahati.What an innings by Shaw!

Rajesh Pansare @rajeshpansare Such an impressive wagon wheel for Prithvi Shaw scoring all around the ground. Finishes Day One against Assam unbeaten on 240 from 283 balls. Shares unbeaten 200-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73, 140 balls) as Mumbai reach 397/2 Such an impressive wagon wheel for Prithvi Shaw scoring all around the ground. Finishes Day One against Assam unbeaten on 240 from 283 balls. Shares unbeaten 200-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73, 140 balls) as Mumbai reach 397/2 https://t.co/IOFf8D3ReI

Prithvi Shaw Is Indian, Just To Remind ✌🏻 He Is Available For Indian Team Selection As Well

Prithvi Shaw deserves a chance to play for team India again. He is too good a talent to be dumped like he has been done by @BCCI selection committee.

Hundred in the first session and unbeaten on 240 at stumps. Prithvi Shaw seem to have put his head down in the last two sessions and has ensured his first hundred of the #RanjiTrophy season has been converted into his highest FC score #ASMvMUM

Prithvi Shaw smashes Double century in just 235 balls against Assam in ranji trophy. No matter what this guy is always shining. He can't be overlooked.

CHANDU @GREATCHANDU1 BGT @RaviShastriOfc Prithvi Shaw Should Include in the BGT where he lost Form again there We can See Shaw Rise Again in Same Series @BCCI @chetans1987 Prithvi ShawBGT @ImRo45 Prithvi Shaw Should Include in the BGT where he lost Form again there We can See Shaw Rise Again in Same Series @BCCI @chetans1987 Prithvi Shaw 🔥 BGT @ImRo45 @RaviShastriOfc

Slytherin @Slytherin2121 @mufaddal_vohra Both Sarfraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw are ignored badly by selection committee. Even if they score 1000 runs in a match, they will still be dropped @mufaddal_vohra Both Sarfraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw are ignored badly by selection committee. Even if they score 1000 runs in a match, they will still be dropped 😔

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Prithvi Shaw scored 240* runs from 283 balls in Ranji trophy on day 1 and he is still remains unbeatan. What an innings from Prithvi Shaw, absolute incredible Knock. Prithvi Shaw scored 240* runs from 283 balls in Ranji trophy on day 1 and he is still remains unbeatan. What an innings from Prithvi Shaw, absolute incredible Knock.

Prithvi Shaw,

SKY



Just imagine Indian team with these players.



We can't win ODI WC with the current team.

The disappointment of T20 WC will be repeated. @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan,Prithvi Shaw,SKYJust imagine Indian team with these players.We can't win ODI WC with the current team.The disappointment of T20 WC will be repeated. @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan,Prithvi Shaw,SKYJust imagine Indian team with these players.We can't win ODI WC with the current team.The disappointment of T20 WC will be repeated.

Haseeb Ⓜ️ @haseeb_cricket Prithvi Shaw deserves to play World Cup for India. Prithvi Shaw deserves to play World Cup for India.

Sumit @_RKSumit

Now that Chetan Sharma is back as the Chief Selector...Prithvi Shaw should retire and shift to Himalayas. He is not getting picked anytime soon.

"The selectors, the coaches, and the management should try to get Prithvi Shaw on the right track" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently urged the selectors and Team India management to have clear communication with a youngster like Prithvi Shaw and try to guide him in the right direction.

Scrutinizing the situation surrounding Shaw's repeated non-selection in the Indian squad across formats over the past year, Gambhir said on Star sports:

"What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like a Prithvi Shaw, on the right track."

He added:

"That is one of the jobs of the management is. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman should have a word with him and show him the clarity and probably keep him around the group."

Do you agree with Gambhir's views? Sound off in the comments section.

