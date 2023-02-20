Prithvi Shaw’s case: Mumbai court grants bail to Sapna Gill and three other accused

A Mumbai court on Monday, February 20, granted bail to Sapna Gill and her three other friends accused of alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

“Prithvi Shaw brawl case: Mumbai court grants bail to social media influencer Sapna Gill, three other accused.”

As per the Free Press Journal, the decision came minutes after the accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 more days. Gill had filed a bail plea in Andheri court.

Besides Gill, the three others were identified as Shobit Thakur, Rudra and Sahil. The four accused were taken into custody by Mumbai police for attacking Shaw’s car with a baseball bat last Wednesday after he refused to click more selfies outside a hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw will next play for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. He will look to play a vital role in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is on the road to recovery after surviving a car accident in December.

The 23-year-old Shaw was recently included in the India squad for the T20I series against New Zealand after more than 1.5 years following his 379-run knock against Assam in the Ranji Trophy. He, however, did not get a game during the three-match series, which Team India won 2-1 at home.

The Mumbai batter will aim for a breakthrough season in IPL 2023. Last year, Shaw scored 283 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 152.97.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Players bought - Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

DC will begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

