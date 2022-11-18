"Probably the best I've felt in about 6 years" - Steve Smith on his sublime innings against England in 1st ODI

Star Australian batter Steve Smith stated that he felt ecstatic while batting in the first ODI against England on Thursday, November 17, after slightly tweaking his technique. Smith underlined that his knock with a modified technique was close to "perfection".

The former Australian captain was at his best at the Adelaide Oval as he belted an unbeaten 80 while chasing 288.

With no shuffling across off-stump and keeping a still head, the right-hander threatened to relive his early days.

Speaking to reporters, Smith said it was the best he felt in a long time while batting. He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"It was probably the best I've felt in about six years. I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so. It's been nice to score some runs in that time and we're always looking for perfection, and for me Thursday was close to perfection as I will get."

The 33-year-old struggled to get into the Australian side in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as the Aussies failed to defend their title. He played only one game against Afghanistan, scoring four runs.

"Hopefully it's the start of a big summer" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith and Cameron Green held their nerve to finish the run-chase. (Credits: Getty)

Smith further claimed that the change in technique has also ensured that his bat and hands are coming into sync. The New South Wales batter stated that he hopes for a big home season, saying:

"I've been working on a few things, it's almost been a six-month or 12-month process. The start of last summer, I tried to get my hands back to where they were in 2015. I feel like I'm staying a bit more side-on now and I've got my feet and hands in sync together.

"It's hard to base something on one innings but it felt as though things clicked for me like they did at the WACA in 2013. Hopefully it's the start of a big summer."

Australia's successful chase came on the back of an opening 147-run stand between David Warner and Travis Head. The second ODI will take place on Saturday, November 19, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

