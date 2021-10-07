A businessman guarantees PCB chairman Ramiz Raja a blank cheque if Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup 2021 - Reports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been assured a blank cheque from a Pakistani businessman if the side manages to beat Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021, as per reports in local media.

India will take on Pakistan in a Super 12 game on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. So far in the history of the T20 World Cup, India have faced Pakistan on eight occasions. While the 'Men in Blue' emerged victorious on seven occasions, Pakistan managed to win only one encounter.

Ramiz Raja recently stated that he is determined to make Pakistan cricket a dominant force in global cricket and aspires to make the PCB self-sufficient rather than continue to rely on ICC and the BCCI.

The PCB chief's comments came during a conversation with Cricket Pakistan while visiting the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"PCB runs 50% on the funding of ICC whereas 90٪ of funding to ICC comes from India. I'm afraid if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse and that's a reality because PCB gives 0% funding to ICC. I'm determined to make Pakistan Cricket strong," said the Pakistan Cricket chief.

New Zealand Cricket offers PCB a rescheduled series: Pakistan Cricket chief Ramiz Raja

Citing concerns over security, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently decided to pull out of their tour of Pakistan. However, according to latest reports, the Kiwi cricket board has offered PCB to reschedule the canceled series and tour the Asian country once again.

Reports claim that Ramiz Raja has said that a positive update on the matter will be given to fans soon. Ramiz Raja has also given the Pakistan team a slogan for the T20 World Cup 2021. Speaking on the same, he said:

"The only message I want to give to our #T20WorldCup squad is 'Pakistan Zindabad' because there can't be any bigger slogan than Pakistan Zindabad ever."

Having lost their last four matches in the T20 World Cup against India, Pakistan will be determined to turn things around in their upcoming clash. The Pakistan team lost both games they played against their arch-rivals in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

