“Nice to feel like a youngster”- Ravi Shastri enjoys the company of Morgan, Buttler & others in The Hundred commentary box

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been a regular feature in the commentary box during the ongoing English summer. The former India coach's services as a broadcaster have been availed of by Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, he expressed his delight to join the commentary team for The Hundred tournament. He shared the commentary box with personalities like Eoin Morgan, Daren Sammy, and current England white-ball captain Jos Buttler(who is enjoying his time off the field after a calf injury ruled him out of the 100-ball tournament).

Shastri looked dapper in a green T-shirt. He was seen smiling at the camera in the company of the especially-arranged commentary team for The Hundred. Sharing the snapshot on Twitter, he wrote:

“Nice to feel like a youngster in the Pod again @thehundred with - @Eoin16 @josbuttler @darensammy88 @alextudorcoach.”

Ravi Shastri part of Commentators list for Asia Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri has a unique voice in cricket. Fans still cherish the memorable lines he uttered while calling some of the biggest moments of Indian cricket.

His commentary when MS Dhoni hit a six against Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, is one of the iconic soundbytes in the history of modern cricket.

Not surprisingly, he has been roped in as part of the commentary team for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 event. The broadcast legend will lend his voice in both English and Hindi during the continental championship in the UAE.

Defending champions India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Shastri will be joined by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram in the commentary box for the high-octane clash. Click here to check out the complete list of commentators for the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look for revenge against Pakistan after they suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Babar Azam's team in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the same venue.

Unlike the previous Asia Cup (in ODI), this edition will take place in the T20I format. It's meant to serve as a preparatory tournament for the T20 World Cup which will take place later this year.

The Men in Blue are the most successful team in Asia Cup with seven titles. They are also the defending champions and won the last two editions of the tournament. Even in 2016, the last and the only occasion when the tournament was played in the T20 format, India had emerged victorious.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat