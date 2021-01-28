Ravi Shastri’s dialogue delivery is more like superstar Rajnikanth’s: Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun has compared Ravi Shastri’s energy level to that of South superstar Rajnikanth, referring to the pep talks the former all-rounder gave Team India in Australia.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour, and fielding coach R Sridhar have all earned high praise from various quarters in the wake of India’s sensational Test series win Down Under.

In a YouTube chat with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Arun described how Ravi Shastri motivated the boys through various up and downs during the Australia series. The bowling coach said:

"His (Ravi Shastri’s) dialogue delivery is more like our superstar Rajnikanth's. When he starts talking in our huddle, the energy level is insane. So whatever is discussed, he conveys it to the boys with his added enthusiasm and confidence. That is important for the players."

Opening up on the camaraderie he shares with Ravi Shastri, Arun added that they often have contrasting views and indulge in debates as well. He, however, stressed on the fact that the common goal remains the betterment of Indian cricket.

"His (Ravi Shastri’s) style is usually, ''No half measures, there''. He conveys us whatever he thinks. I will listen to him patiently. Some of them will be brilliant, some of them will be debatable. Most of them think that myself and Ravi Shastri are close friends and that we get along really well.”

Arun clarified in this regards:

Advertisement

"But we both have our share of fights as well. For any relationship, arguments are very good because we see it from a detached point of view. We think, ''what is good for this Indian team''. Likewise, we are our own critics as well.”

Ravi Shastri hates it when a bowler concedes a boundary: Bharat Arun

Ravi Shastri

The Indian bowling coach pointed out that Ravi Shastri gets livid when an Indian bowlers concedes a boundary. The Indian head coach came up with a highly successful plan to dry up runs for the Australians on the off-side. In reference to the same, Arun said:

"He will follow the match from the dressing room. But he absolutely hates it when a bowler concedes a boundary. He doesn’t want bowlers to concede a run. When we bowl, we should keep on taking wickets. And when they are bowling, we should keep on scoring runs. If someone concedes two boundaries, he will shout. If someone concedes a boundary, I know that I am going to be shouted at."

Advertisement

Now that the penny is beginning to drop one realises what the boys have gone through to achieve what they have in COVID and quarantine times. Take a bow guys #AUSvIND #Gabba #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHf2hs533U — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri came in for heavy criticism after Team India lost the first Test at Adelaide. However, in the wake of the visitors' inspirational fight back, he is being hailed for his behind-the-scenes efforts.