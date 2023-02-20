"Ravichandran Ashwin should have been the Player of the Match" - Dinesh Karthik after India's six-wicket win in 2nd Test vs AUS

Dinesh Karthik feels the Player of the Match award in the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi should have gone to Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the senior wicketkeeper-batter highlighted how Ashwin provided major breakthroughs for Team India in both innings. He mentioned that the off-spinner put Rohit Sharma and Co. in a commanding position on Day 1 by taking the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over.

Karthik also pointed out that Ashwin's contribution with the bat was vital too, as he stitched together a crucial 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Axar Patel when India were reeling at 139/7. Emphasizing the importance of Ashwin's all-round performance, he said:

"No offence to Ravindra Jadeja, but my vote for the Player of the Match would definitely go to Ravichandran Ashwin. The two wickets of Marnus Labuchagne and Steve Smith that he got in three balls on the first day were amazing."

"Also, the fact that he contributed at a time when India really needed it when they were 139/6, and then get a partnership of 114 from there was a phenomenal effort," Karthik continued. "So for me, Ravichandran Ashwin should have been the Man of the Match, but Jadeja was obviously in very close contention as taking ten wickets is no mean feat."

Notably, Ashwin bagged a total of six wickets across both innings. The seasoned campaigner also received praise from all quarters for his gutsy 37-run knock under pressure.

The crafty spinner dismissed Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Matt Renshaw on Day 3. Jadeja, on the other hand, registered his career-best figures of 7/42 as India bundled out Australia for just 113 runs in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down the 115-run target with six wickets to spare, taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his stunning 10-wicket haul.

"Was arguably the best batter in that lineup" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma's knock in India's second innings

Dinesh Karthik further stated that skipper Rohit Sharma gave India an ideal start with the bat in their run chase, not letting Australia take wickets in quick succession.

He praised the senior batter for counter-attacking the Australian spinners and taking the aerial route when required. Karthik pointed out that Sharma used his feet well against the spin bowlers and did not let the opposition bowlers dictate terms.

"He [Rohit Sharma] was top-notch there and was arguably the best batter in that lineup for today in terms of the shots that he played against the spin, stepping out with authority," the 37-year-old added. "In these kind of low chases, the only chance for you to lose the game is if you lose wickets early and in a cluster.

"That's exactly what India didn't allow Australia to do. Some of the shots that Rohit chose, he had a long on the boundary line, but still went over him for six. He knows how to play that shot and when to play that shot. There are not many better hitters when someone steps out to a ball than Rohit Sharma."

Meanwhile, following their back-to-back victories, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The third match is set to kick off at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

