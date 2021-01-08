"Ravindra Jadeja always tries to make an impact, whichever way the captain wants to use him" - Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for making a mark every time he steps on the field. He said that the all-rounder provided ample proof of his value to the Indian team with his outstanding performance on the second day of the Sydney Test.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's highest-wicket and also effected the run-out of Steve Smith, with the visitors bundling out Australia for 338 runs in the first innings of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During a discussion on the Sony Sports network, Zaheer Khan and Ajay Jadeja shared their thoughts on Ravindra Jadeja being an invaluable asset for the Indian team.

Zaheer Khan replied in the affirmative when asked if Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne was the most important Australian wicket, as it broke a big partnership. He added that the allrounder is always in the thick of action in the longest format of the game, saying in this regard:

"Absolutely, India's comeback in this match started from there only. And he is a player who bowls and fields very well and has improved his batting as well. So, from that point of view, you can say that he is always in the game in a Test match."

Zaheer Khan was particularly appreciative of the agility Ravindra Jadeja showed on the field to effect Steve Smith's run out.

"And when he got the run-out after taking all those wickets, you come to know what his value is. There will be very few players who can run that fast, pick up the ball and run the batsmen out," observed Zaheer Khan.

The former left-arm pacer signed off by highlighting that Ravindra Jadeja loves to make impactful performances in any situation while adding that Ajinkya Rahane could have bowled him a little more on the first day.

"He has bowled well in any case, and I was feeling he was underbowled yesterday. Ajinkya Rahane could have given him a few more overs; he was tried to be used more as a defensive spinner. But his entire career has been like that; he always shows that he is ready whichever way the captain wants to use him, and he will always try to make an impact on the game," observed Zaheer Khan.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled only three of the 55 overs bowled by India on a rain-curtailed first day of the Sydney Test.

"You will have to consider Ravindra Jadeja a complete all-rounder" - Ajay Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja ran out Steve Smith with a direct hit from deep square leg.

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja has been playing the role of a genuine allrounder, as he has improved his batting by leaps and bounds. Jadeja added that the allrounder was good enough to make the Indian team as a pure bowler.

"From the time his batting has improved and the consistency he has shown in the last 10-12 Test matches, you will have to consider him a complete allrounder. An allrounder should come into the team with one facet of the game even if the other one is not working that well. He has come for his bowling; he has taken 200-250 wickets in Test cricket, and now he has started to contribute as a batsman as well," said Ajay Jadeja.

Ajay Jadeja signed off by saying that Ravindra Jadeja, together with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin provide the all-round depth to the Indian team.

"And he is helping you to get the balance in the team, as you are able to play the third seamer especially on a pitch like Sydney. Because of his coming into the team along with Rishabh Pant, who also bats and then we had Ravichandran Ashwin who was a complete all-rounder but is not batting currently. So, when you have three players like this, you can play with any combination," concluded Ajay Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's star performer both with the ball and in the field on the second day of the ongoing Test against Australia.

The Saurashtra all-rounder accounted for four Australian wickets, including the prized one of Labuschagne, and brought their innings to a close with an exceptional run-out of Smith.