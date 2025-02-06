Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana star with 3-fers as India bowl out England for 248 in 1st ODI in Nagpur

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-26) and debutant pacer Harshit Rana (3-53) starred with the ball as India bowled out England for 248 in 47.4 overs in the first ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. For England, Jos Buttler top scored with 52 off 67, while Jacob Bethell contributed a defiant 51 off 64 deliveries.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors got off to terrific start as openers Philip Salt (43 off 26) and Ben Duckett (32 off 29) added 75 in 8.5 overs. Salt launched into Harshit in the sixth over, clobbering him for three sixes and two fours. The England opening duo then combined to take 15 off left-arm spinner Axar Patel's first over.

The excellent opening stand ended when Salt was run out following a woeful mix-up with Duckett. The latter perished soon after, miscuing a pull off Harshit as India's other debutant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, pulled off a spectacular running catch. Harshit had two in the over when Harry Brook (0) fended a well-directed short ball down leg. From 75-0, England had slipped to 77-3 at the end of 10 overs.

Joe Root (19) failed to impress on his ODI comeback as he stayed back and was trapped in front of the stumps by a quicker one from Jadeja that was bowled at 100 kph. England skipper Buttler and Bethell added 59 runs for the fifth wicket to steady the visitors' innings.

Team India keep chipping away even as Bethell resists for England

The fifth-wicket stand was broken immediately after Buttler went past his half-century. He was dismissed in soft fashion, top-edging a long hop from Axar to short fine leg. Harshit had his third wicket on debut when Liam Livingstone (5) charged at the pacer but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper.

Brydon Carse (10) was the next to go. He was knocked over by Mohammed Shami as he tried to whack one across the line. Bethell kept the fight up for England from the other end, bringing up a well-compiled half-century. Like Buttler, he too perished after crossing his landmark. He was trapped leg before as he missed a slog sweep off Jadeja. India took a smart review to get the decision in their favor.

Jofra Archer (21* off 18) gave England something to cheer about, clubbing Hardik Pandya for two fours and a six in the 44th over. At the other end, Jadeja knocked over Adil Rashid (8) as the tailender missed his sweep. England's innings ended when Saqib Mahmood (2) charged down the track and was easily stumped off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

