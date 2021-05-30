"I was searching for the commentary box" - Ravindra Jadeja recalls sword celebration for Sanjay Manjrekar 

Ravindra Jadeja has recalled an amusing incident involving him and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Jadeja revealed on Sunday that after his valiant fifty in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, he had 'searched for the commentary box' to direct his typical sword celebration towards Manjrekar.

The incident came in light of Sanjay Manjrekar's public jibe at Ravindra Jadeja. He had famously called the all-rounder a 'bits and pieces player'. Jadeja had hit back immediately as well, labeling the remarks 'verbal diarrhea' in an unusual reaction during a World Cup.

Nevertheless, Ravindra Jadeja arguably shut off all the noise with a career-defining 59-ball 77 which kept India in the game till the end in the semifinal. Narrating the events to the Indian Express, Ravindra Jadeja said the 'grill was hot' for the celebration and his 'target' was a secret to none.

"Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!" tittered Jadeja.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Speaking after the match, Sanjay Manjerkar said that Ravindra Jadeja had 'ripped him apart' with his 'bits and pieces briiliance'. India lost the game by 18 runs but not before Jadeja stamped his authority as one of India's best all-rounders.

"The Oval Test in 2018 changed everything for me" - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is currently among a few Indian players who have their place settled in all three formats. The 32-year-old believes that his rise in the international arena began with the Oval Test against England in 2018.

Coming at 160/6 in the first innings when India were chasing 332, Jadeja struck a masterful 86 to help the team to a respectable total. Jadeja said the knock 'greatly impacted' his confidence and gave him the required momentum to turn things around in his career.

"That Test changed everything for me. Poora (complete) game. My performance, my confidence, everything. When you score in English conditions against the best bowling attack, it greatly impacts your confidence. It makes you feel your technique is good enough to score anywhere in the world. Later, Hardik Pandya got injured and I made my ODI comeback. From then on, my game has been going well, touchwood," Jadeja added.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently in quarantine in Mumbai, preparing to return to the UK for the World Test Championship final and the 5-Test series against England. The tour will not only present the all-rounder to avenge the semifininal defeat to the Kiwis but also to come full circle against the English.