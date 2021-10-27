T20 World Cup 2021: "The main reason behind Pakistan's win was their powerplay bowling" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq hailed Pakistan for their performance against New Zealand in Sharjah and reserved praise for their bowling with the new ball. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions recorded their second successive win and are now at the top of their Super 12s group.

Inzamam attributed the win to Pakistan's powerplay bowling. After Babar Azam won the toss and sent the Blackcaps to bat first, the in-form Pakistan bowling outfit were right on the money from the word go. Shaheen Afridi set the tempo with a brilliant maiden over. Imad Wasim kept things tight as well before Haris Rauf came in to bowl the final over of the powerplay and scalp Martin Guptill's wicket. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"I felt the main reason behind Pakistan's win was their powerplay bowling. They did not allow New Zealand batsmen to score runs at all in the first six overs. They scored around 40 runs in the powerplay. Even though we only got a single wicket, the bowlers did not give any room or allow them to play freely by opening their stance."

New Zealand managed to score 42-1 in the powerplay and ended with 134-8 after the end of 20 overs. The New Zealand bowlers also did a fine job during the powerplay with the ball by restricting the chasing side to 30-1, but lost the plot towards the end of the innings.

Pakistan carried the momentum right from the India game: Inzamam

Inzamam noted that Pakistan carried things from where they left it against India and used that momentum in their favor. The team looks well balanced at the moment, with the middle order, arguably their weak link coming into the tournament, also holding up decently after being tested. Inzamam added:

"It was like they continued their momentum right from the game against India. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled the first over, and that was a maiden. So, it looks like they have a set tempo now."

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Alhumdulillah, 2/2. What an amazing display of bowling, fielding and batting against a quality side! The best part is the entire team chipping in and playing their roles in the victory of Pakistan. More prayers needed as all eyes set on the next game. 👊🙌 Alhumdulillah, 2/2. What an amazing display of bowling, fielding and batting against a quality side! The best part is the entire team chipping in and playing their roles in the victory of Pakistan. More prayers needed as all eyes set on the next game. 👊🙌 https://t.co/kbbFeUDsQh

With two wins against the top two sides in the group, Pakistan have given themselves to a great chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament, something they have not done since the 2012 edition.

