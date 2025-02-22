"Recent form is terrible" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's weaknesses ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Australia's 'terrible' recent form as one of their weaknesses ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against England. He opined that the lack of international experience in the Aussie squad could also hurt them.

Australia will square off against England in their 2025 Champions Trophy Group B opener in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. The Steve Smith-led side is missing many prominent players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose limited international experience, especially in ICC events, and poor recent form as Australia's weaknesses heading into the tournament.

"Their biggest weakness is the lack of international experience. Whether you see Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis or Jake Fraser-McGurk, they have no experience of ICC events. They have very limited international experience," he said (11:45).

"Recent form is terrible. What happened with them in Sri Lanka recently, who does like that? Their situation was bad. In fact, think about Sri Lanka. They thrashed Australia, the 2023 World Cup winners, and us, the 2023 World Cup finalists. They couldn't qualify and Bangladesh are here," Chopra added.

However, Aakash Chopra opined that the presence of a plethora of all-rounders is Australia's strength heading into their 2025 Champions Trophy opener. He added that the 2023 ODI World Cup champions are also known for thriving under pressure.

"The discussion is more about the people who are missing" - Aakash Chopra picks Australia's probable playing XI for 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs England

Travis Head will likely open for Australia in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against England. [P/C: Getty]

While observing that the missing players are more in focus, Aakash Chopra opined that Jake Fraser-McGurk could open with Travis Head in Australia's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against England.

"The discussion is more about the people who are missing than the ones who are playing. What could be their playing XI? Travis Head is there at the top. The question will be who will open with him. If Jake Fraser-McGurk plays, whose recent form is nothing, he will open," he said in the same video.

While picking the rest of the probable playing XI, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the Aussies are a decent side.

"Then you have Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson. I am seeing a team like this, which is not bad," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that Australia could play either Marnus Labuschagne or Josh Inglis alternatively at Jake Fraser-McGurk's expense. He pointed out that Matthew Short can open the batting in such a scenario.

