Record Alert: Harry Brook pips Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar to a massive feat in NZ vs ENG 2nd Test

Harry Brook registered a massive record in the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, February 24.

He eclipsed former India cricketers Vinod Kambli (798 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (778) for the most runs in Tests after the first nine innings of his career. So far, the right-hander has scored 807* runs in the longer format.

Brook remained unbeaten on 184 off 169 balls, including 24 boundaries and five sixes at stumps on Day 1.

He also shared an unbeaten 294-run partnership with former England captain Joe Root (101*) to recover England from 21/3. He will now look to register his maiden double century.

The 24-year-old recently scored 89 and 54 in the second Test against New Zealand. Brook was also the highest run-scorer during the recently concluded England tour of Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, including three tons. England whitewashed the series 3-0.

If Harry Brook continues to score at this pace, he can break a 98-year-old record for scoring the fastest 1000 runs in Tests. The record is held by England's Herbert Sutcliffe (1925) and West Indies' Everton de Courcy Weekes (12 innings each).

Harry Brook and Joe Root put England in the driving seat on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Harry Brook and Joe Root helped England get an edge at the stumps on Day 1. The visitors were 315/3 after 65 overs.

Earlier in the day, openers Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (9) and Ollie Pope (10) departed cheaply. For the Blackcaps, Matt Henry scalped a couple of wickets, while skipper Tim Southee picked up a wicket to complete his 700th dismissal in international cricket.

Earlier, England won the first Test against the hosts by a mammoth 267 runs, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance. James Anderson scalped seven wickets, while Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson picked up five wickets each.

So far, Ben Stokes has guided England to 10 wins in 12 Tests. After clinching a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan, England will now look to register another whitewash in New Zealand.

