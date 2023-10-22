Reece Topley ruled out of England's remaining 2023 World Cup campaign due to broken finger

England cricket team's already faltering 2023 World Cup campaign has received another blow as left-arm seamer Reece Topley will miss their remaining matches due to the finger injury suffered against South Africa. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that the new-ball bowler will return home in the next 24 hours.

In a statement released on Sunday, October 22, the ECB said that the scans in Mumbai revealed the full extent of injury. The 29-year-old will work closely with England's and Surrey's medical team regarding his rehabilitation. The board will also announce a replacement soon.

Topley made an instant impact when England brought him into the side against Bangladesh after a heavy defeat to New Zealand. He ripped apart Bangladesh's top-order, recording figures of 10-1-43-4 as the defending champions won by 137 runs. He injured his finger while trying to stop a shot hit by Rassie van der Dussen, but returned to complete his quota and finished with figures of 8.5-0-88-3.

Matthew Mott denies the idea of Jofra Archer as Reece Topley's replacement:

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After the 229-run drubbing at the hands of Proteas, England head coach Matthew Mott declared that Jofra Archer will not be added as replacement for Topley. He told Sky Sports:

"We are still waiting on Topley but it is very much looking like a crack. That is the early diagnosis but we will wait on x-rays. Jof [Jofra Archer] is not going to be considered for selection, he is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign."

Archer, who played an integral role in their 2019 World Cup victory, joined the squad this week as a travelling reserve. The heavy defeat to South Africa has pushed Jos Buttler and Co. to the 9th spot in the table and the team will need something special to revive their campaign. They next face Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 26, in Bengaluru.