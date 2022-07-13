"Revisiting the 2002 Miracle at Lord's" - Mohammad Kaif relives his unforgettable knock against England in Natwest tri-series final

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recounted his match-winning knock from the Natwest tri-series final against England at Lord's in 2002. The right-handed batter uploaded a video on his official Twitter handle where a few teammates recalled some moments from the game.

The retired cricketer, who remained unbeaten at 87 off 75 deliveries in the famous game, admitted that it was a knock which gave him everything.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, also relived it and shared dressing room stories.

Kaif wrote:

"Twenty years back, I played an inning that gave me an identity, fame and love for a lifetime. Revisiting the 2002 Miracle at Lord's with family and friends and answering the question that I always get asked - How did you manage to chase down 326?"

Tendulkar, who made 14 in that game, recalled in the clip how the dressing room went berserk after the victory and Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey. He said:

"The moment we won, the dressing room erupted with joy. The balcony was also in the same state as Dada took his t-shirt and waved it. I can't believe it's been 20 years since that Natwest final. We played a good brand of cricket in that tournament, be it batting, bowling or fielding. Everything went well until the final."

India's only defeat in the tri-series, involving Sri Lanka, came against England at the Oval when the tourists crumbled to 165 all out, chasing 229.

On this occasion, the hosts produced a strong batting performance, headlined by centuries from Marcus Trescothick and skipper Nasser Hussain. They set India 326 to win.

India also got off to a flying start as Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly added 106 for the opening stand in just 14.3 overs. But Dinesh Mongia, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid only managed 28 runs, with Ronnie Irani taking two out of those three wickets.

Kaif, who made his ODI debut in 2002, shone in a crucial match for India as their middle order wilted after the openers started strongly in a steep chase.

The 41-year old steppen in at 146-5 and put on 121 with Yuvraj Singh, who departed for a 63-ball 69. Nevertheless, Kaif stayed till the end and took India over the line by two wickets in the company of tailenders.

Mohammad Kaif played his last international game in 2006

India eventually won by two wickets in the final over in one of the great ODIs. #OnThisDay in 2002, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif put on 121 for the sixth wicket in the NatWest Series final at Lord's to resuscitate India's chase of 326 against England.India eventually won by two wickets in the final over in one of the great ODIs. #OnThisDay in 2002, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif put on 121 for the sixth wicket in the NatWest Series final at Lord's to resuscitate India's chase of 326 against England.India eventually won by two wickets in the final over in one of the great ODIs. https://t.co/UNYSQAZLc6

Mohammad Kaif played his last international match in 2006, having represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs. Notably, the Allahabad-born player retired from all forms of cricket on July 13, 2018.

Since then, he has taken up several coaching roles, working in the IPL with the Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals.

