Ricky Ponting chooses England and Australia's playing XI for Ashes finale; Green and Anderson left out 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has selected Australia and England's playing XIs ahead of the upcoming final Ashes Test. The Pat Cummins-led side have retained the urn, but need to win the final match to win a Test series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Both sides are presented with pressing selection concerns. Australia went into the fourth Test at Old Trafford without a specialist spinner in a playing XI that featured two all-rounders - Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. England, on the other hand, recalled James Anderson at his home venue.

After Australia scraped through with a draw, courtesy of the inclement weather, both sides are questioning those changes. Anderson was far from his best, highlighting his poor Ashes series while Green also could not make an impression upon his return from injury.

Backing Todd Murphy to feature in the playing XI in place of Cameron Green, Ricky Ponting said in the latest edition of the ICC Review:

"I've got a feeling that they'll want to bring Murphy in for the last Test. The Oval generally does spin a little bit more, and already I think the forecast for this week in London looks better than last week, so I wouldn't be surprised if Murphy comes back in.

“If Murphy comes in, then they've got a really big decision to make. All the fast bowlers are physically fine, which they should be. They've had an extra couple of days off, really, after two washed out days in Manchester. I think if they're all okay, I think they'll go on and get and play one more Test match. So the decision will come down to Murphy and Green again."

As far as England are concerned, they will be looking to draw the series and claim valuable points in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The hosts stepped up with a win in the final Test of the 2019 Ashes after being in a similar situation.

England are unlikely to tinker with their batting combination, which has clicked well across the last two Tests. However, James Anderson picking up only four wickets in three Tests does not help their case at all.

Admitting that he will be surprised if the veteran seamer retains his place in the playing XI for the final Ashes Test, Ponting said:

"So I must admit, I'd be very surprised if they do go ahead and play him at The Oval. If they do, you talk about this selection of Manchester being the sentimental one. I think now if they pick him at the Oval, that will be more sentimental than anything.

“Because what I saw with Tongue at Lord’s…he was the pick of their bowlers in that Lord's game and then he's gone straight back out. So I'd be very surprised if Anderson actually plays this last Test."

Ricky Ponting's predicted playing XI for England and Australia for the fifth Ashes Test

Ponting's predicted Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood.

Ponting's predicted England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Josh Tongue.

The final Ashes Test is scheduled to be played from Thursday, July 27, onwards at The Oval in London.