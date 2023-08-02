Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain express concern about slow over-rates in Test cricket, offer solutions to counter the problem

Former greats Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting have suggested ways to combat the slow over-rates from coming back to bite teams later on. The Tasmanian expressed concerns regarding teams playing the extra half hour to accommodate the lost overs.

Australia and England copped heavy fines after their continuous slow over-rate offenses in the 2023 Ashes series. Besides paying fines, the two sides also saw some of their World Test Championship (WTC) points docked.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting has called for the players and umpires to step up to move the game along quickly. He said:

"The players have to take responsibility. I think the umpires can be more active in it as well. I think the umpires need to start just getting the players around more, getting them ready, getting them organised, making sure the batter’s ready to face up, making sure the bowler is at the end of his mark when the batsman gets back to his crease."

The Tasmanian recalled Australia's failure to qualify for the 1st WTC final due to slow over-rate and doesn't wish for it to happen again. He added:

"I honestly don’t know what the answer is but if a team, like Australia did last time, if they miss out on playing in the World Test Championship final just because of a few overs here and there then it is a pretty harsh penalty.”

Australia missed out on playing the 2019-21 WTC final marginally, losing crucial points after the MCG Test against India. As a result, New Zealand got through and beat India in the final to lift the trophy.

"Penalties should be harsh" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain called for harsh penalties to be given to protect the interest of the viewers, elaborating:

"I think the penalties should be harsh. I do think it is something that upsets fans. Tickets, especially in England, are very expensive. So you want to get the full day. Now some people argue, well, you're getting the entertainment anyway. But I do think, if you pay for 90 overs, you should expect 90 overs."

As far as the result of the 2023 Ashes series go, Australia retained the urn for the fourth consecutive time.