“Rishabh Pant can be very proud at the way he batted” - VVS Laxman praises youngster for attacking knock

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has showered praise on young Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The southpaw smashed 97 off 118 balls on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia.

Taking to Instagram following Rishabh Pant’s magnificent knock, Laxman praised the 23-year-old's gutsy knock. Laxman wrote that athough the left-handed batsman missed out on a well-deserved Test hundred, he brought India back into the match with his aggressive innings.

Coming out to bat following the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant decided to take on the Australian bowlers and play a high-risk game.

It turned out to be his day for most part as the left-handed batsman smashed 12 fours and three sixes and looked set for a famous Test hundred. It wasn’t to be though as Rishabh Pant fell three short of the landmark after trying to take on off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rishabh Pant had dominated Lyon earlier in the innings, and even whacked him for two consecutive sixes to bring up his half-century.

While Pant played an attacking game, Cheteshwar Pujara went about his innings in his usually defiant manner, notching up his second half-century of the Test.

The duo lifted India from 102 for 3 to 250. But with Rishabh Pant’s dismissal, India’s best hopes of an improbable win were also gone. Pujara was then cleaned up for 77 from 205 balls by Josh Hazlewood as India found themselves back in trouble at 272 for 5.

Rishabh Pant becomes youngest wicket-keeper to score 50-plus runs in 4th innings in Australia

During the course of his 97, Rishabh Pant also became the youngest wicket-keeper to score 50-plus runs in the 4th innings of a Test in Australia.

Rishabh Pant (23 years and 95 days) went past legendary former Aussie wicket-keeper Ian Healy’s record. He was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the landmark.

India have been set an improbable 407 to win the SCG Test. They have never chased down more than 230 (Adelaide 2003) in Australia to win a Test match.