"Rishabh Pant's strike rate was very low in the session before Lunch" - Saba Karim lauds wicketkeeper-batter's century in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Rishabh Pant for scoring a meticulously planned century in the second innings of the first Test against England. He noted that the usually destructive batter played cautiously in the first session on Day 4.

Pant scored 118 runs off 140 deliveries as India posted 364 in their second innings in Leeds on Monday, June 23. England were 21 for no loss at Stumps, needing 350 more runs to start the series with a win.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba praised Pant for showing different facets of his game, including the willingness to take his time when the conditions were bowler-friendly.

"The words have finished, but his batting is not stopping. This knock was extremely special because we saw different, different approaches. At the start, Rishabh felt that he could play freely even in this innings, but as soon as he realized that the wicket was slightly tough, as there was a little variable bounce and lateral movement, he held himself back," he said.

"So he showed patience as well. Rishabh Pant's strike rate was very low in the session before Lunch, unlike the Rishabh batting we have been seeing in Test matches for so many years," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Pant was unbeaten on 31 off 59 balls at Lunch on Day 4. India scored only 63 runs in the first session while losing Shubman Gill's (8 off 16) wicket.

"Then we got to see the typical Rishabh Pant" - Saba Karim on post-Lunch session of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant's 118-run knock was studded with 15 fours and three sixes. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim noted that Rishabh Pant was back to his explosive best once the conditions became more batting-friendly after Lunch.

"As soon as the session after Lunch started, Rishabh felt he had gotten set, the wicket was playing decently, and that he could show his batting. Then we got to see the typical Rishabh Pant," he said.

While praising Pant's shot selection and temperament, the former India selector appreciated KL Rahul for complementing him perfectly.

"The shot selection was fantastic. He showed the right temperament, and figuring out what the team needed was necessary. The partnership both (Pant and Rahul) stitched together, the first aim of which was that they shouldn't lose their wickets, that they could play out that session, and then the entire day would be theirs," Saba observed.

Pant and Rahul added 195 runs for the fourth wicket after India were reduced to 92/3. The latter scored 137 runs off 247 balls with the help of 18 fours.

