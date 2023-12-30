Rishabh Pant shares picture of scar on leg a year after horrific car accident

December 30, 2023 marks a year since Team India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries after being involved in a horrific car accident. On Friday, December 29, the 26-year-old took to social media to share a picture of his legs during workout in which the scar he sustained as a result of the accident is visible.

While the car accident was a huge setback for the cricketer, who seemed at the peak of his powers, Pant has admirably got into rehabilitation mode after being treated for his injuries. The left-handed batter has been constantly sharing positives updates about his recovery with fans.

Pant posted the image of his legs showing the accident-related scar on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Work in progress getting there.”

Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries in the accident. (Pics: Instagram & Getty Images)

The Indian stumper met with the accident last year after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The cricketer was alone in the car when the accident took place and broke a window to escape from the vehicle.

The aggressive batter recently attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai with head coach Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo earlier this month, Pant is likely to make his much-awaited comeback during IPL 2024. In his absence, David Warner captained the Delhi franchise in IPL 2023.

Rishabh Pant duped of ₹1.63 crore by conman

The keeper-batter was in the news recently as it was reported that he was duped of ₹1.63 crore by a conman. A 25-year-old former cricketer, the conman pretended to be an IPS officer from Karnataka and stayed at luxury hotels.

He was apprehended at Delhi Airport and subsequently arrested. The accused, identified as Mrinank Singh, is a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. He once played U-19 cricket for Haryana.

A report in Business Standard quoted Ravi Kant Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I (New Delhi) as saying:

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant was also conned by him to the tune of Rs 1.63 crore in 2020-2021. Initial analysis of his mobile phone revealed his acquaintance with young female models and contains multiple videos and photographs, among which some are highly objectionable.”

A highly talented keeper-batter, Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, scoring 2271, 865 and 987 runs respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App