Rishabh Pant updates his Instagram bio, adds 2nd date of birth

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has changed his bio on his official Instagram profile. Pant has now added his second date of birth, which is January 5, 2023.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was involved in an accident in December 2022. He suffered brutal injuries and had to undergo surgery for recovery. While Rishabh Pant is yet to attain full fitness, he has been taking slow steps towards achieving 100% recovery.

It was on January 5, 2023 that Pant was air-lifted from Dehradun's Max Hospital to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He then underwent ligament surgery on January 6. January 5, 2023 thus marks an important date in Pant's life and he has understandably termed it his second date of birth.

Pant's new Instagram bio reads:

"Second D.O.B. - 5/1/23."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pant has changed his bio on Instagram.



2nd Date of birth on 5th January 2023. Pant has changed his bio on Instagram.2nd Date of birth on 5th January 2023. https://t.co/ASHOSyakWR

Will Rishabh Pant be fit for Cricket World Cup 2023?

Rishabh Pant's recovery has been quick, and the doctors are impressed with the significant improvement in his fitness. The medical team ruled out another surgery in May. He has returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he has been following a rehab programme.

While fans want to see Rishabh back on the cricket field soon, it is highly unlikely that the wicketkeeper will be fit to play any cricket match in 2023. He has slowly started to walk now, and expecting him to keep the wickets and score big at a grand stage like World Cup in October would be too much.

Perhaps, Pant can target IPL 2024 or T20 World Cup 2024 as the stage for his return. The BCCI may want him to play a lot of practice matches before giving him permission to play in tournaments like the IPL or the T20 World Cup.

As far as the Cricket World Cup 2023 is concerned, the schedule for the mega event came out yesterday. Home team India will start their campaign against former champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.

Poll : 0 votes