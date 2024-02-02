"Rohit and Rahul bhai keep sending messages that I need to convert it big" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared the credit of his stupendous 179* (257) against England on Friday with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, thanking them for egging him on to bat till the end of the day.

Jaiswal notched his highest Test score on day one of the Vizag Test. He scored more than half of India's total of 336/6 as all his teammates threw away starts on an excellent batting pitch. The second-best score on the day was debutant Rajat Patidar's 32 (72) who was perhaps the only one who got unlucky.

"The wicket was damp in the morning, a bit settled in the afternoon and then when the ball got older it was spinning and they were getting the bounce. I was thinking of how to manage the shot selection just like Rohit bhai and Rahul bhai conveyed. They keep sending me messages that I need to convert it big and make sure that I am playing till the end. I tried to play as many balls as possible," Jaiswal said on air after the day's play.

He didn't take any risks against James Anderson who bowled consistent lines and lengths with both the new and old balls. To the spinners, he found the perfect moments to find boundaries and kept the erratic moments to a minimum.

"I would love to double it up" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on prospects of getting a 200

When asked about the prospects of getting higher up on the scoreboard, Jaiswal sounded an optimistic note.

"I think I would love to double it up and keep going. I will try my best tomorrow. I will try and recover properly for tomorrow and play another long innings," he said.

India would hope that their youngest player would push them past 400 with support from the last recognized batter, Ravichandran Ashwin. Anything under that would allow England to dominate further, having already won the first Test.

