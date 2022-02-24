Rohit Sharma leapfrogs Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli to become leading T20I run-scorer

Indian opener Rohit Sharma added yet another jewel to his crown. He leapfrogged New Zealand's Martin Guptill and fellow teammate Virat Kohli to become the leading runscorer in international T20 cricket.

Sharma achieved the milestone during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Leading into the three-match series, the right-hander needed only 37 runs to become the all-time highest run-getter in the format. It took him just one innings to reach the milestone.

Rohit Sharma had a lean series against the West Indies, managing only 66 runs in three games. However, the Indian captain looked in his elements on Thursday, smashing a 32-ball 44 with the help of two fours and a six.

Rohit Sharma the new leading run getter of T20 internationals.

In 115 T20I innings, the 'Hitman' has 3307 runs against his name at an average of 33.07 and a strike rate of 139.94. He has accumulated thirty 50+ scores, including four hundreds.

Guptill, meanwhile, has scored 3299 runs in 108 innings at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 136.71, including 20 50s and two hundreds.

Former Indian captain Kohli has the best average (51.50) among the top three. His tally of 3296 runs have come in just 89 innings and at a strike rate of 137.67 with 30 50+ scores.

Kohli featured in the first two T20Is against the West Indies before being rested for the third game and the Sri Lanka series.

Rohit Sharma's Team India extend winning streak to ten games

Meanwhile, India continued their dominant run in the shortest format on Thursday, as they hammered Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

The win has extended the hosts; winning streak to ten games. They haven't dropped a game in this format since consecutive defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup last year.

Their latest win was set up by the duo of Ishan Kishan (89 off 56) and Shreyas Iyer, who smashed an excellent 28-ball 57*. The Indians posted 199-3 in twenty overs.

S H E B A S @Shebas_10



13 - Rohit Sharma (2019/22)*

12 - Rohit Sharma (2018)

12 - Virat Kohli (2017)

9 - MS Dhoni (2013)



#INDvsSL Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain13 - Rohit Sharma (2019/22)*12 - Rohit Sharma (2018)12 - Virat Kohli (2017)9 - MS Dhoni (2013) Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain13 - Rohit Sharma (2019/22)*12 - Rohit Sharma (2018)12 - Virat Kohli (2017) 9 - MS Dhoni (2013)#INDvsSL

The 200-run target was always going to be tricky for Sri Lanka. The visitors never got going in their run chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming two wickets for just nine runs in two overs. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with two wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja picked one apiece.

Chamika Karunaratne (21 off 14) and Dushmantha Chameera (24* off 14) struck a few lusty blows in the end. However, it proved to be too little too late, as India wrapped up proceedings with plenty of runs in the bank.

