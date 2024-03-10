Rohit Sharma: One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough, I will retire straightaway

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has asserted that he has played the best cricket of his life in the last few years. He added that the day he feels he is not good enough, he will ‘retire straightaway’.

On Saturday, March 9, Rohit led India to a crushing innings and 64-run win over England in Dharamsala. With the triumph, which was achieved inside three days, India completed a 4-1 thrashing of the visitors. India made a brilliant comeback to clinch the series after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

While Rohit has been in impressive form lately, he will turn 37 soon and questions marks over his future have been doing the rounds. Asked about the same during an interaction with Jio Cinema, the Indian captain said:

"One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough then I will retire straightaway. But in the last few years I am playing the best cricket of my life.”

Expand Tweet

Rohit’s Test career got a new lease of life in 2019 when he started opening the innings. Since then, he has played some stellar knocks for the side in the red-ball format. Even in the series against England, the Indian captain was among the top performers with the bat, scoring 400 runs in nine innings, which included two hundreds.

“These guys responded pretty well under pressure” - Rohit Sharma on youngsters

India were without a number of their big names for the majority of the Test series against England. Virat Kohli missed the entire series for the birth of his second child, while KL Rahul played only one Test due to injury. The hosts were also without the services of Mohammed Shami, who recently underwent a surgery.

Rohit praised the team’s young guns for putting their hands up and delivering the goods in the absence of senior players.

"When you win a Test like this, everything has to fall in place. At some stage people are gonna (go) and people are gonna come and we know that. These (young) guys are maybe short of experience, they have played a lot of cricket and I can stand here and see that these guys responded pretty well under pressure. The credit goes to the entire team and it was pleasing to see,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered double hundreds in consecutive Tests against England, while Shubman Gill notched up two centuries. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhrul Jurel, who made their debuts in the series, also came up with significant performances.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App