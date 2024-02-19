Rohit Sharma unleashes epic one-liner to hail India's youngsters after comprehensive thrashing of England in Rajkot

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has built a reputation of having a great sense of humor over the years. He often brings forth his hilarious best on and off the field.

The skipper recently took to Instagram to post a story praising the youngsters who did well for the hosts during the recently concluded third Test against England in Rajkot.

In the story, Rohit Sharma added photos of Dhruv Jurel running out Ben Duckett and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan celebrating the southpaw's double hundred.

Cheekily commenting about the young generation, Rohit wrote:

"Ye Aajkal ke bacche (kids these days I tell you)!"

Click Here to view Rohit's Instagram Story.

India completed an emphatic win over England by a staggering 434 runs, the biggest in the history of Indian Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma on India's fightback

The hosts were under immense pressure when England finished Day 2 on 207/2 in just 35 overs, riding on their 'Bazball' approach. In a crunch situation, Rohit Sharma claimed that the message to the team was to remain calm and stay in the game.

He felt that India showed great patience and then pounced on the opportunity to get ahead in the game. Here's what Rohit said about this in the post-match presentation:

"They played well, to be honest, and played some really good shots. They put us under pressure a little bit there, but look we've got class in our squad, when it comes to bowling. Obviously, the message was to stay calm because when things like that happen, it's actually easy to drift away from what you want to do as a team. But I'm really proud of how we came back the next day, stuck to what we discussed, and when those things happen, it's a delight to watch."

Despite the injuries and absentees, India managed to pull off a sensational win and arguably will have all the momentum going into the fourth Test in Ranchi, set to begin on Friday, February 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App