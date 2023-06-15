Rohit Sharma unwinds on a holiday with family after WTC final defeat

Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying some quality time with his family on Thursday, June 15, after the recent grueling defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 36-year-old played non-stop cricket over the past five months, captaining Mumbai Indians (MI) and India. He would be happy with the one-month-long break in the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI)'s calendar for the men's team.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Rohit wore a beach shirt with a bucket hat, all smiles with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter Samaira.

Being the captain, Rohit came under immense criticism after India lost the final by 209 runs.

He was lambasted for not selecting Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI, not being proactive with the bowling plans when Australia piled 469 runs in the first innings, and throwing away his wicket for 49 in the final innings.

"There are baseless rumors about Rohit being removed from captaincy" - BCCI official

As often happens in India after a big defeat, reports about BCCI removing him as the Test captain surfaced after the WTC final.

However, an official confirmed soon after that he will likely continue in the role on the tour of the West Indies next month.

"There are baseless rumors about Rohit being removed from captaincy," the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. "However, whether he will continue as captain for the entire two-year World Test Championship (WTC) cycle is a significant question, considering he will be nearly 38 by the end of the third edition in 2025."

"After the West Indies tour, we have no Test matches until the end of December when the team travels to South Africa. This provides enough time for the selectors to deliberate and make a decision. By then, the fifth selector (new chairman) will have joined the panel, and a decision can be made," the official added.

India and West Indies will play two Tests between July 12-16 and 20-24 in Dominica and Trinidad, respectively, before playing a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series as well.

