Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fall in ICC Test Rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill gain big

Star Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have dropped by one position each in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Kohli, who did not feature in the first two Test matches against England, has dropped from sixth to seventh spot. Meanwhile, Sharma has come down from 12th position to 13th after managing 27 runs in two innings of the Vizag Test match.

Harry Brook has also opted out of the ongoing India vs England series. The England batter has dropped from seventh spot to eighth. Usman Khawaja has gained in the latest rankings. He has overtaken Virat Kohli and Brook to become the new sixth-ranked batter.

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dropped by one spot each, young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill gained big in the latest rankings. Jaiswal has jumped 37 spots to attain the 29th position with a career-best rating of 632 points. The left-handed batter scored a match-winning double hundred in Vizag.

Shubman Gill has climbed 14 positions to secure the 38th position, thanks to his century in the second innings. Gill has attained a career-best tally of 578 rating points after the Vizag Test match.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not the only Indian batters to drop in ICC Test Rankings

Along with Kohli and Sharma, a few other Indians have also dropped in the ICC Test Rankings. Shreyas Iyer, who has failed to play a big knock in recent matches, has dropped from 48th position to 50th. Despite an impressive showing with the bat against England, Axar Patel has slipped from 50th spot to 51st.

Veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have fallen to 37th and 47th positions, respectively, after being dropped from the Test team. Ravindra Jadeja missed the Vizag Test, leading to a drop from the 39th rung to 42nd in the ICC Test Rankings for batters.

