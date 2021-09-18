“Rohit Sharma will be the danger man in the T20 World Cup” - Mudassar Nazar

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has picked Indian opener Rohit Sharma as the danger man while previewing the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Nazar pointed out that Rohit has been in supreme form even as Indian captain Virat Kohli is going through an extended rough patch.

India and Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on each other on October 24 in Dubai.

Speaking about the much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals, Nazar stated that Pakistan should be wary of prolific Indian opener Rohit. The former Pakistan batter told Cricket Pakistan:

“In T20 cricket, if one batter plays a special innings or if a bowler comes up with a good two to three over spell, it matters a lot. The way India’s batters performed in England recently, it was outstanding. Virat Kohli was scoring century after century earlier but his performances have dipped in recent times. Rohit Sharma will be the danger man in the T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match (ODI or T20). However, they did get the better of India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Nazar wants Pakistan to replicate the performance in the T20 World Cup encounter, although he did admit that India are the stronger side. He added:

“If we compare the strengths of the two teams, India are much ahead of Pakistan. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy which Pakistan won, they had lost the first game to India. But on the day, in the final, Pakistan beat them. Around the semi-final, they had started playing some outstanding cricket. I hope they can do well this time as well. If we manage to beat India in the first match, we will get great momentum. But overall, India are much better than Pakistan.”

Will be a massive setback for Pakistan if Hafeez pulls out of the T20 World Cup: Nazar

England & Pakistan Nets Session

Pakistan have picked a highly inexperienced batting line-up for the T20 World Cup, which is heavily dependent on captain Babar Azam. Mohammad Hafeez could be a match-winner but following his issues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), there are doubts over his participation. Nazar pointed out:

“I was uneasy with the squad that Pakistan announced for the T20 World Cup. Since Pakistan weren’t finding openers, the captain Babar Azam moved up to open. The middle-order selected is highly inexperienced.”

He admitted that it would be a massive blow for Pakistan if Hafeez pulls out due to his problems with PCB. The former cricketer conceded:

“Mohammad Hafeez has been involved in a tiff with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). I hope he doesn’t pull out. If that happens, it will be a massive setback for the team at the T20 World Cup. Babar can be expected to score runs but he will need help from the middle-order. Hafeez has the experience and understands T20 cricket very well. The others are pretty much untested, so if Hafeez does not go, Pakistan could be in big trouble.”

Pakistan have been placed with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Samya Majumdar