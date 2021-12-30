Ross Taylor announces retirement from International cricket

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old has been a vital cog in the Blackcaps' batting unit in the previous decade.

The southpaw will be part of the team that will participate in the upcoming home season. The World Test champions are slated to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series that will kick off in 2022. They will then tour Australia to play a three-match ODI series before hosting the Netherlands.

Taylor's impact in New Zealand cricket is highlighted by the fact that he is the country's leading run scorer in both Tests and ODIs. A versatile batter and a good player of spin, Taylor represented the Blackcaps in 110 Tests, 233 ODIs and 101 T20Is.

The 37-year-old expressed his pleasure at having been able to represent New Zealand for 17 years:

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have. It's been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way."

Taylor added:

"But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me. I want to thank my family, friends and all those who have helped me get to this point. There'll be plenty of time for more thank-yous and reflections later in the season - but for now I want all my energy and focus to be on preparing and performing for the Blackcaps this summer."

Taylor made his international debut in March 2006 in an ODI contest against the West Indies. He subsequently made his debut across other formats of the game and quickly integrated himself into the New Zealand squad as an all-format player.

Some of his memorable knocks include a World Cup century against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, a whopping 290 against Australia at the venue of his debut and a scintillating unbeaten 181 in a pressure chase against England in 2018.

He's a world class player: Kane Williamson on Ross Taylor

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has heaped praise on the stalwart for his contributions over the years. The duo have forged several partnerships in the middle-order and it is arguably the end of an era. Williamson will miss out on a last chance to bat alongside Taylor in the longest format after being sidelined from the Bangladesh Tests due to injury. He said:

"Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place. He's a world class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it's been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats."

Taylor had spoken about the prospect of representing New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup, which would have been his fifth tournament, but has chosen to hang up his boots well before the event. He has made himself available for Central Districts for the rest of the ongoing season before making a call on his future in domestic cricket.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee