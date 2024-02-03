"Sachin paaji took a long time to score a double century in Test cricket" - Parthiv Patel lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a double century early in his Test career. He noted that even greats like Sachin Tendulkar played many Tests before achieving the milestone.

Jaiswal scored 209 runs in India's first-innings total of 396 in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The hosts bowled Ben Stokes and company out for 253 in their first innings before ending the second day (Saturday) at 28 for no loss in their second essay.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv praised Jaiswal for his meteoric rise. He elaborated:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal used to see the lights at the Wankhede and wanted to hear the applause for him, and we saw that happening in the IPL when he struck a century in the same Wankhede Stadium. However, Test cricket is a different thing."

"He had already struck a century in Test cricket but today we got to see a double century, which is not scored regularly. Sachin paaji took a long time to score a double century in Test cricket and he has made it early in his career," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Parthiv opined that the double hundred against England was just the start of Jaiswal's accomplishments. He observed that considering the youngster's hunger for runs, many such knocks are around the corner.

"He was the only player who was like a thorn for the England team" - Owais Shah on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only Indian batter to score more than 35 runs. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah was asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal proving right his prediction that he would score a double century. He responded:

"It's good that he listened to me. You need to praise him. He was the only player who was like a thorn for the England team. The way he played Jimmy Anderson, who according to me was England's most dangerous bowler, and then the way he plays the spinners by using his feet both forward and back."

The former England batter appreciated the opener's match awareness. He explained:

"We also got to see that he bats intelligently because when Kuldeep Yadav was there alongside him, he took the responsibility of managing Jimmy Anderson and let Kuldeep play the spinners. You need to give him credit for that. I enjoyed watching him a lot, this is a batsman."

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 19 fours and seven sixes during his innings. He was the eighth Indian wicket to fall, caught at deep cover by Jonny Bairstow off James Anderson's bowling.

