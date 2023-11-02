"Sachin Tendulkar or Steve Smith?" - Fans react to Sachin Tendulkar’s statue at Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the eve of the 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday (November 1).

The statue has been dedicated to the legend’s contribution to Indian cricket, installed by the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at the iconic venue.

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs in 644 matches, including 100 centuries. He lifted his first World Cup trophy in six attempts when India beat Sri Lanka in the final at the historic venue in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. It was India's only second ODI World Cup win after 1983.

The legendary batter also played the last Test of his career against West Indies in 2013 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Besides international cricket, the Mumbai batter played for the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2008 to 2013, scoring 2334 runs in 78 matches, including one century and 13 fifties.

Fans on X, however, were stunned to witness Sachin Tendulkar’s statue at the Wankhede Stadium resembling Australian cricketer Steve Smith. One user wrote:

Here are some more reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar shares special memories of Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar, who unveiled his statue on Wednesday, was moved by the MCA’s special gesture and shared a throwback picture to share his special memories of the Wankhede Stadium. He shared that life has come full of circle for him, while recalling his childhood days when he sneaked into the stadium.

He wrote on X:

"This photo has a very special place in my heart. From being a 10-year-old boy who was sneaked into the North Stand with only 24 tickets for 25 eager fans, to having my statue unveiled at the iconic Wankhede, life has truly come full circle.

"I still remember our joyous chants, the camaraderie of that group, and the overwhelming support of the @NorthStandGang over the years."

He continued:

"To think that I first stepped foot in Wankhede as a fan, then went on to be the ball boy in the '87 World Cup, lifted the 2011 World Cup, and played my last international game here - it is a journey words can't capture.

"This statue isn't just mine. It is a dedication to every non-striker, my cricket heroes, every teammate, every colleague, who stood by my side, for without them, this journey wouldn't have been possible. Wankhede, and cricket, you've been very kind."

Sachin Tendulkar is currently the mentor of MI in the IPL.

