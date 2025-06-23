Sai Sudharsan's interesting preparations before going out to bat on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan was spotted doing interesting preparations before going out to bat during the third day of the first Test against England on Sunday, June 22. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is playing host to the opening match of the five-Test series.

Sony Sports Network shared a video on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to give fans a glimpse of Sai Sudharsan's intriguing routine in the pavilion during India's second innings with the bat. In the video, Sai could be seen watching the ball with concentration while moving it horizontally and vertically with his hand. He then proceeded to write notes with a pen after dropping the ball.

Sai Sudharsan scored 30 runs in the third innings of 1st IND vs ENG 2025 Test on Day 3

Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut this week in Headingley and was slotted in the vital number three position in the line-up. The Tamil Nadu batter failed to make an impression in the first innings as he departed for a four-ball duck after coming into bat when the openers already scored 91 runs in 24.5 overs.

He managed to get off the mark in the second innings, with a decent knock of 30 (48) after India lost the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4). Sudharsan hit four fours during his 66-run partnership with KL Rahul and looked in good touch. However, Ben Stokes dismissed him in the 21st over and cut short his promising knock.

KL Rahul (47*) and Shubman Gill (6*) took India to 90/2 in 23.5 overs before rain made an appearance and ensured there was no more play for the day. The visitors have a 96-run lead, with two days left in the contest.

Earlier on Sunday morning, England resumed their second innings with 209/3 with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at the crease. Pope departed after notching up his century, while Brook steered England towards India's total with a brilliant knock of 99 (112). He received support from Jamie Smith (40), Chris Woakes (38), and other lower-order batters as England scored 465 runs and conceded a slender lead of six runs to the opponents.

