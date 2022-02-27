"I've started to understand my game well and it is helping me" - Sanju Samson

India's middle-order batter Sanju Samson believes experience and understanding of his game has helped him improve in international cricket. The right-handed batter, who struck a quickfire 39 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday, has his sights set on the T20 World Cup later this year.

Samson, who batted at number four in the second T20I at Dharamshala, took the pressure off Shreyas Iyer with a 25-ball knock while chasing 184. He struck a couple of boundaries and three sixes in an 84-run stand with Iyer. It took a sensational catch from Binura Fernando to remove him.

Ahead of the third T20I, the Kerala-born batter stated that playing plenty of games throughout the year has helped him mature into a better player. Samson admitted that unlike before, he prefers spending time in the middle before hitting sixes. The youngster said in a video on bcci.tv:

"Definitely. We get to play a lot of matches, including the IPL, India A games, domestic cricket. I work on my game constantly; hence, I'm getting better at it. Simultaneously, experience is helping me understand my game better."

"Earlier, I used to think I could hit sixes and I looked to do it every ball. Now, I understand if I spend more time in the middle, I'll be able to improve my six-hitting ability. I've started to understand my game well and it is helping me."

It's worth noting that the classy right-handed batter had failed to take his opportunities in the past, which has put him under the scanner. The knock of 39 is notably his highest score in T20Is.

"For me, being here and contributing to the team's success is crucial" - Sanju Samson

Although Samson prefers staying in the present, he believes these opportunities are vital, keeping in mind the World Cup later this year. The 27-year old credited the team's standards as his motivation to keep contributing to the team's cause. He said:

"It is there on my mind. Whenever you play for India, the kind of standards our team has set, players get the motivation to cash in on every opportunity. That feeling sets in automatically and I think one can fix their place in the team by doing all the right things. For me, being here and contributing to the team's success is crucial."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has elected to bat in the ongoing third T20I and have lost three wickets. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series and will want a clean sweep.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar