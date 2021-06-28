Sanju Samson’s quirky reply to Deepak Chahar’s question leaves fans in splits 

Sanju Samson was at his comical best in an Instagram exchange with Deepak Chahar. Both players are presently traveling to Sri Lanka with the rest of the Indian squad. The 26-year-old’s tongue in cheek reply to Chahar’s question was loved by fans.

Chahar and Samson’s online banter on the latter’s Instagram post went viral on Monday.

Team India are flying out to Sri Lanka for their white-ball series today (June 28), and Sanju Samson posted a picture of the same on Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself in a Team India travel kit, Samson posted an airplane emoji in the caption.

Deepak Chahar added a cheeky comment, asking where the batsman was going. Sanju Samson was at his witty best as well and replied by asking Chahar to join him in the backseat of the team bus.

Sanju Samson has a crucial month coming up

While Deepak Chahar is a regular in India’s white-ball side, the upcoming Sri Lanka tour is a golden chance for Sanju Samson. In the absence of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, the Kerala batsman will compete with Ishan Kishan for the gloves in Sri Lanka.

He is likely to bat in the middle-order, and a strong showing could see him boost his chances for a T20 World Cup berth as a backup keeper. The 26-year-old was in sublime form before IPL 2021 was abruptly postponed, with the Rajasthan Royals skipper notching up 277 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 145.78.

Deepak Chahar is set to get a consistent run in the side as well, with several of India’s first-choice seamers away in England. The 28-year-old will look to cement his place in the Indian side during the Sri Lanka tour.

The first India vs Sri Lanka ODI kicks off in Columbo on July 13.

