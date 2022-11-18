"Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia" - Pat Cummins on Cameron Green's potential IPL berth 

Australian ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins has stated that while he wants all-rounder Cameron Green to focus solely on national duties, it is not fair to persuade him to skip the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Cummins, who will skip the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league, knows that the competition offers lucrative contracts for many players across the world.

Green’s impressive showing in the T20I series in India ahead of the T20 World Cup grabbed a few eyeballs. Opening the batting in David Warner's absence, Green smashed a couple of half-centuries at a staggering strike rate of 214.54. He was unfazed by the occasion and took on the Indian bowlers by the scruff of the neck.

To add to his power-hitting ability. Green has some serious qualities with the ball and can click 140 kph on a consistent basis. Given his all-round credentials, Green could attract some substantial bids if he were to enroll himself for the auction, which is set to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Pat Cummins told SEN Radio:

"Yeah, potentially (if Green will enroll himself in the IPL auction). We’ll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia but how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?”

Packed international schedule prompted Pat Cummins to take a break from IPL

Australia have a packed international calendar in 2023 which has prompted Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to skip the upcoming IPL. After being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins decided not to enroll himself in the upcoming auction.

Australia’s packed schedule in 2023 includes the highly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) followed by the Ashes from June 16 to July 31. Finally, the ODI World Cup will be held in India during the October-November window.

