"Shakib Al Hasan hasn't yet arrived in the Asia Cup as a batter" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's Super Four clash vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra feels Shakib Al Hasan will want to make a more substantial contribution with the bat against Pakistan than what he has done thus far in Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh will face the Men in Green in the first Super Four game in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. The Tigers' skipper was dismissed for five in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka but smashed an unbeaten 32 off 18 deliveries in their last game against Afghanistan.

While previewing the Bangladesh-Pakistan clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the visitors will want Litton Das to be available and Shakib to fire with the bat. He said:

"There was news that Litton Das would be available for the match. Then their board president said no one told him, that he doesn't know and he doesn't think he is going. There are issues in their top order and that is why Mehidy Hasan Miraz was made to open."

The former Indian opener added:

"So it will be a great thing if they get Litton Das. He is the vice-captain of the team but we don't know anything about this team, whether he will be there or not, we have got no idea. Shakib Al Hasan hasn't yet arrived in the Asia Cup as a batter. So you expect all of that to actually change."

Das was originally ruled out of the Asia Cup due to viral fever but has joined the squad ahead of the Super Four stage. Bangladesh will hope that he is fit and available for the game, considering the in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

"It's going to be an interesting one how Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls on such a flat pitch" - Aakash Chopra

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets in Pakistan's Asia Cup opener against India. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra is keen to see how Shaheen Shah Afridi fares on the docile pitch in Lahore. He said:

"The match is in Lahore and you will expect another flat pitch. Even if wickets fall here, whoever comes gets set, whether it is Maheesh Theekshana or Dunith Wellalage. It's going to be an interesting one how Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls on such a flat pitch because the pitch neutralizes you slightly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the left-arm seamer is unlikely to get much assistance from the pitch, although he acknowledged that the reverse swing could help him. He added:

"You don't get that much sidewards movement. Even if the ball is moving from the hand, it doesn't remain that penetrative if it straightens after pitching. If there is help from the pitch, it accentuates the movement. So it needs to be seen how that goes. Reverse swing is a slight factor here because you don't get much dew."

Chopra concluded by stating that the scales are tilted towards Pakistan. However, he added that Babar Azam and Co. will want to correct the wrongs from their previous two matches, including hoping that their openers fire with the bat, which they failed to do against Nepal.

