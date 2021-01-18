Shardul Thakur registers the second-best match figures by an Indian player at the Gabba

All-rounder Shardul Thakur continued his dream return to Test cricket, claiming four for 61 on Day 4 of the Gabba Test as India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur had claimed 3 for 94 in Australia’s first innings. His match figures of 7 for 155 are now the best by an Indian player at the venue in over five decades.

Former off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna holds the record for the best match figures by an Indian bowler at the Gabba. He had match figures of 8 for 218 in the January 1968 Test at the venue. The legendary player claimed 2 for 114 and 6 for 104 in that game.

Shardul Thakur is now India’s second-leading wicket-taker at the Gabba after Prasanna (eight wickets).

Mohammed Siraj, who claimed 5 for 73 in Australia second innings at the Gabba, is joint third in the list with six wickets at the venue. Siraj claimed 1 for 77 in Australia’s first innings.

Shardul Thakur’s impact in this game is just mind blowing. India needs such allrounders.

7 wickets and 67 runs; with second innings due...that too at Gabba is fascinating. #AUSvsIND #GabbaTest — Ashish Bayya (@BayyaAshish) January 18, 2021

Siraj joins an illustrious list featuring Bishan Singh Bedi (two Tests), Madan Lal (one Test), Ishant Sharma (one Test) and Rusi Surti (one Test) to have taken six wickets in a match at the Gabba.

Shardul Thakur’s all-round show wows the Gabba

If not for injuries to key first-team players, Shardul Thakur would not have played the Gabba Test. However, after he was given the opportunity, he has grabbed the same with both hands.

After dismissing Marcus Harris, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins in Australia’s first innings, Shardul Thakur top-scored with 67 when India came out to bat.

Advertisement

Replying to Australia’s 369, India were in trouble at 186 for 6 before a record seventh-wicket partnership of 123 between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar rescued the beleaguered visitors.

Shardul Thakur smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 115-ball 67 as India recovered to post 336; Sundar contributed a defiant 62.

Siraj outstanding with maiden five-for, while Shardul Thakur becomes the first player since Dale Steyn (2008) to take seven-plus wickets and score a half-century in a Test v the Aussies in their own backyard #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 18, 2021

In Australia’s second innings, while Mohammed Siraj did the star turn with a five-for, Shardul Thakur also played his part, getting the scalps of Marcus Harris, Tim Paine, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon to bowl out Australia for 294.

Australia have set India a target of 328 runs to win the Gabba Test. The kind of Test it has been for Shardul Thakur, he might as well dream of hitting the winning runs on Day 5!