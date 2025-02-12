Shreyas Iyer gets caught down the leg side for 78 as Adil Rashid takes another wicket in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

England spinner Adil Rashid claimed his third wicket by dismissing Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, February 12. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dismissal came on the second ball of the 39th over in India’s innings. Rashid bowled a leg break down the leg side with little turn. Shreyas attempted to glance it but only managed a thin edge. England's wicketkeeper Phil Salt moved to his left to take a sharp catch, sending the well-set batter back to the pavilion.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Shreyas played a brilliant knock, scoring 78 off 64 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal left the Men in Blue at 255/4 after 38.2 overs.

Century from Shubman Gill and fifties from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer leads the way for India in the 3rd ODI

England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mark Wood provided the early breakthrough for the visitors, dismissing Indian captain and last game's centurion Rohit Sharma for just one run in the second over.

Shubman Gill and veteran batter Virat Kohli then took charge, forming a brilliant partnership of 116 runs off 107 balls for the second wicket. Adil Rashid broke the stand, dismissing Kohli for 52 to claim his first wicket.

Shubman and Shreyas Iyer added 104 runs for the third wicket, with the former going on to register his seventh ODI century. The opener finished with 112 off 102 balls, including 14 boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas missed out on a century, dismissed by Rashid for 78.

In the final over of his spell, Hardik Pandya hit two sixes off Rashid, but the spinner had the last laugh, removing him for 17. Rashid finished his spell with figures of 4-64. At the time of writing, India were 302/5 after 43 overs, with KL Rahul (19) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease.

