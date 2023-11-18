"Shreyas Iyer has played a very significant role in how Virat Kohli has built partnerships" - Anil Kumble ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Anil Kumble has lauded Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for being the perfect foil for Virat Kohli during the middle-overs in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

The former cricketer pointed out how Iyer made a significant impact in the semi-final clash against New Zealand, scoring a quick-fire century. Kumble suggested that the Men in Blue's middle-order has looked very strong, as all batters are well aware of their respective roles.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said (6:15):

"Shreyas Iyer has played a very significant role in how Virat Kohli has built partnerships in the middle-overs. He scored a hundred at a very good strike rate in the semi-final, and KL Rahul also chipped in with a quick-fire knock. These guys know what their strengths are and what role they need to play. That combination has worked really well."

Shreyas Iyer's 105-run knock in just 70 balls was instrumental in India posting an imposing total of 397 against the Blackcaps in the semifinals. The right-handed batter has mustered 526 runs from 10 outings at an impressive strike rate of 113.11. He has two centuries and three fifties to his name.

"Has been consistently performing his role" - Anil Kumble on Virat Kohli

Anil Kumble also lavished high praise on veteran batter Virat Kohli for his stunning batting exploits in the ongoing showpiece event.

Highlighting how Kohli has played the anchor's role to perfection throughout the competition, he said (5:25):

"He has been consistently performing his role of making sure he occupies the crease for 50 overs. He has been very good with his running between the wickets and how he builds his innings."

Virat Kohli has chalked up 711 runs, including three centuries and five fifties, from 10 appearances. He became the first-ever batter to score over 700 runs in a single edition of a World Cup.

He notched up his 50th ODI century in the semi-final against New Zealand, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, to become the player with the most hundreds in the format.

Team India will take on Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.