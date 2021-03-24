Shreyas Iyer ruled out for the last 2 ODIs against England, doubtful for the 1st half of IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against England and might miss the first half of IPL 2021 as well, according to an ESPN Cricinfo report.

While fielding in the first ODI in Pune, the 26-year-old partially dislocated his shoulder. He attempted to stop a boundary while fielding at extra cover when this mishap happened, and Shreyas Iyer immediately left the field.

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the #INDvENG ODI series, and is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2021 due to a dislocated shoulder.



Iyer is the captain of the Delhi Capitals

While more details are awaited about the extent of the injury, this is definitely a massive blow for both Team India and Delhi Capitals, as Shreyas Iyer has been in great form of late.

He was striking the ball well in the five-match T20I series against England. Despite not batting in a fixed position, Shreyas Iyer scored 121 runs in four innings at an average of 40.33 and a brilliant strike rate of 145.78.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, one of Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant is likely to get an opportunity in the middle order.

Shreyas Iyer inks deal with Lancashire

A few days ago, England's county team Lancashire confirmed that they signed a deal with Shreyas Iyer.

The Indian player is set to represent them in the Royal London One-Day Cup this year and will be flying to England on July 15.

✍️ 𝓢𝓱𝓻𝓮𝔂𝓪𝓼 𝓘𝔂𝓮𝓻



We're excited to announce the signing of Indian international batsman @ShreyasIyer15 for this summer's @RoyalLondonCup



🌹 #RedRoseTogether @MCRIndia — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) March 22, 2021

The 26-year-old Shreyas Iyer seemed quite pleased with the opportunity and said he felt quite humbled and honoured, saying in this regard:

“Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a longstanding association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Emirates Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium, and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club".