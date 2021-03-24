6 captaincy options for Delhi Capitals (DC) if Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals' (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer's participation in the IPL 2021 is doubtful after he partially dislocated his left shoulder during the first India v England ODI in Pune.

The 26-year-old dived full-stretch at extra cover to stop a boundary in the 8th over of England's chase and injured his shoulder in the process. He went down on the ground and was seen grimacing in pain.

Such injuries usually take a few weeks for a full recovery and sometimes even demand surgery.

Shreyas Iyer's injury has already got the Delhi Capitals sweating and they might have to explore a few captaincy options if their full-time skipper is ruled out, in part or full, of IPL 2021.

Here are three alternatives captaincy options for Delhi Capitals (DC)

#6 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the obvious choices to be the stand-in skipper for the Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai cricketer has experience leading IPL teams and is also the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

Rahane made great use of his resources and came out as a brilliant strategist during India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia down under.

Advertisement

Rahane is well-known for his calmness and composure. He has captained the Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant in 25 IPL games, winning nine of them.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is another interesting option to lead the side. The off-spinner has a better winning record in the IPL than Ajinkya Rahane and is a great thinker of the game.

Ashwin led the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) to 12 wins in 28 matches. With his captaincy, the Test veteran might bring some out-of-the-box ideas onto the table for the Delhi Capitals this season.

#4 Alex Carey

Alex Carey

Advertisement

Usually, IPL teams wouldn't prefer blocking one overseas spot by handing over the captaincy to a foreign cricketer. Yet Alex Carey makes a good case for himself to lead the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, the wicket-keeper batsman could bat in the top-four which would also relieve Rishabh Pant of the additional burden.

Alex Carey has captained Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers, winning seven out of 16 games

1 / 2 NEXT