Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup 2021

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer seems to be recovering well after his shoulder surgery. However, he will not be available to play for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup 2021.

The English county shared the news of Iyer being ruled out of the tournament which starts on July 22 on their official Twitter handle.

Earlier this year, Lancashire Cricket announced the arrival of Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batter was scheduled to play some matches for the county in England's 50-over competition.

However, Iyer's shoulder injury has forced him to cancel his stint with Lancashire. Iyer's injury occurred while playing for India in a match against England earlier this year.

The 26-year-old confirmed his unavailability for the upcoming Royal London Cup in a statement that read:

"I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future."

Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott was also disappointed after learning of Shreyas Iyer's unavailability. However, he added that Lancashire Cricket fully respected the Indian batter's decision.

Allot said in a release issued by Lancashire Cricket:

“We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford. Ultimately Shreyas’ long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision."

Shreyas Iyer would be keen to revisit again in the future: Paul Allot

Shreyas Iyer has been out of action since March 23, 2021

Paul Allot was hopeful that Shreyas Iyer would have a stint with Lancashire in the future. He shared some details of his conversations with the batter, adding:

“We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future.”

Mumbai Cricket Association recently named Shreyas Iyer on the list of 45 players for a fitness training camp. Iyer has returned to the training nets as well.

It will be interesting to see when he regains full fitness and suits up on the cricket field.

