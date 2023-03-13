Shreyas Iyer's suspected back injury likely to keep him out of IND vs AUS ODIs: Reports

Team India star Shreyas Iyer wasn't able to bat in the second innings of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The 29-year-old reportedly complained about back pain and was being monitored by the BCCI medical team. He was also taken for scans.

Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the results of the scans weren't promising and Iyer is likely to miss out on the ODI series against Australia starting on March 17. Here's what a BCCI source told Cricbuzz:

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him."

The back issue has been a recurring one for Shreyas Iyer

This wasn't the first time that Shreyas Iyer had complained about back spasms. A similar issue caused him to miss out on the ODI series against New Zealand and also the first Test of the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

After fielding for nearly two days in the heat of Ahmedabad, it was expected that Iyer would have a major role to play with the bat. But after the end of the day's play on Day 3, when Iyer walked out to get some knocking, he complained of pain in his back.

Iyer will probably need to sort out the issue as soon as possible, and he will reportedly be seeing a specialist doctor. India did a great job of getting a lead of 91 runs despite being one batter short. The huge 162-run stand between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel ensured that the hosts didn't feel the pinch of Iyer's absence.

After further scans, a decision will probably be made as to whether Shreyas Iyer is fit enough to play in the IPL 2023 season. Iyer's absence from the Australia ODIs could possibly give Suryakumar Yadav a chance to redeem himself in the format.

A solution needs to be found for Iyer's back issues as he has grown into a crucial part of the ODI set-up with the World Cup looming large in near future.

